(3rd LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, disrupt school reopening
SEOUL -- Nearly 30 new coronavirus cases, including those traced to nightclubs, were reported in South Korea's capital and nearby areas Wednesday, taking a toll on the long-awaited reopening of schools, as students returned home earlier than scheduled in a precautionary measure.
Infections in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and the western city of Incheon came to 28 as of midnight, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC). Community transmissions came to 22.
-----------------
(3rd LD) First day of school reopening goes relatively smoothly, with virus worries ever-present
SEOUL -- Schools finally reopened Wednesday after a monthslong closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, putting to the test the government ability to control outbreaks at schools.
In a phased reopening plan, high school seniors became the first group to attend in-person classes, 79 days after the original semester start day of March 2. The other students, including preschoolers, will return to school by June 8.
-----------------
Eight in 10 households receive emergency relief funds
SEOUL -- Eight in 10 South Korean households have received emergency disaster relief funds now being paid by the government to the whole country to cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Wednesday.
On May 4, South Korea began paying out 1 million won (US$813) each to households with four or more members, 800,000 won to three-person households, 600,000 won to two-person households and 400,000 won to single-person households.
-----------------
Special forces' planned training in U.S. canceled due to coronavirus
SEOUL -- Planned training by a group of special forces troops in the United States has been called off due to the new coronavirus, a military source said Wednesday.
About 30 members of the Army's Special Warfare Command were originally scheduled to visit the U.S. military's Fort Irwin National Training Center for combined training this month, but the plan has been canceled.
-----------------
S. Korea to include green projects in 'New Deal' plan
SEOUL -- Cheong Wa Dae formalized a plan Wednesday for the Green New Deal project, saying relevant authorities will unveil details early next month.
President Moon Jae-in announced a bold push for the Korean version of the New Deal meant to help overcome the coronavirus crisis and develop new growth engines, addressing the nation on the third anniversary of his inauguration on May 10.
-----------------
(LEAD) Football league to discuss discipline for club over sex dolls in stands
SEOUL -- The South Korean football league will open disciplinary proceedings against a top-division club for putting sex dolls in the stands for a recent match.
The Korea Professional Football League (K League) said late Tuesday it will soon convene a disciplinary meeting over FC Seoul's use of lifesize dolls in place of spectators for Sunday's match against Gwangju FC at Seoul World Cup Stadium.
-----------------
LG Group chief apologizes over fatal accidents at LG Chem facilities
SEOUL -- LG Group Chairman Koo Gwang-mo on Wednesday apologized over recent deadly accidents at facilities of LG Chem Ltd. and vowed to come up with measures to prevent such tragedies.
"I expressed deep condolences and consolation to victims and their families," Koo said at LG Chem's plant in Seosan, around 120 kilometers south of Seoul. He also said he is deeply sorry for causing concern to many people.
