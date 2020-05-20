S. Korea, U.K. vice defense chiefs vow cooperation against coronavirus
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min held phone talks with his British counterpart Wednesday and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus, the defense ministry said.
During the conversation with Annabel Goldie, a life peer and minister of state at the British defense ministry, Park shared South Korea's experience in stemming the spread of COVID-19 in its initial stages and explained the military's active contribution to containing the virus.
"Minister of State Goldie said South Korea's success in dealing with COVID-19 provides a role model highly valued by countries around the world including the U.K.," the ministry said.
The two sides agreed on the need for global cooperation and solidarity and to maintain close cooperation as "non-traditional threats such as COVID-19 cannot be solved by the efforts of one country."
Baroness Goldie also expressed her gratitude to the South Korean government for sending masks to British veterans who served in the 1950-53 Korean War.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
3
(2nd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
4
Karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes in Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
1
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
2
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
3
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
4
Itaewon-linked infections in Seoul hit 72, gripping capital area
-
5
N. Korea spends estimated $620 mln on nuclear weapons in 2019
-
1
(4th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea grapples with uptick in virus cases amid cluster infections
-
3
(4th LD) Hospital virus outbreak rekindles concerns over cluster infections
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea grapples with virus uptick amid cluster infections
-
5
S. Korea grapples with uptick in virus cases amid cluster infections