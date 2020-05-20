N.K. propaganda outlet decries accidental firing by marines
SEOUL, May 20 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Wednesday criticized a recent firing accident by South Korean marines but stayed mum on the North's own shooting incident inside the Demilitarized Zone.
Last Wednesday, a KR-6 heavy machine gun was accidentally fired during an inspection at a Marine unit in Gimpo, west of Seoul. The bullet flew some 600-700 meters before falling into the Han River.
Tongil Voice, a North Korean propaganda radio broadcast, criticized the accident, saying South Korean citizens are complaining of fear of dying "not because of a war but from an accidental firing by the military."
North Korean media outlets, however, have not mentioned the recent shooting of a South Korean guard post by its own troops.
On May 3, four bullets from a North Korean anti-aircraft machine gun hit a South Korean troop post in the central part of the DMZ, prompting South Korean troops to fire back.
No casualties were reported on either side, and South Korean officials said the North's shooting appeared accidental.
South Korea sent a notice lodging a strong complaint and called for an immediate explanation after the incident, but it has not received any response yet.
