Korean-language dailies

-- Prosecution raid office of civic group for comfort women (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korean economy expected to grow 0.2 pct, tax hike needed (Kookmin Daily)

-- Back to school after 79 days, back home after 2 hours (Donga llbo)

-- Ruling party seeks to overturn guilty verdict of former PM Han Myeong-sook (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Two students confirmed infected, forcing all students from 75 schools to return home (Segye Times)

-- Ruling party, with 177 seats, seeks to overturn guilty verdict of Han Myeong-sook (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Former comfort woman says has not forgiven head of civic group (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Extreme rightists seek to distort history by using head of civic group for comfort women suspected of misusing donation (Hankyoreh)

-- 62 pct agree to introduction of 'basic income protection law' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- People must report actual amount of rent paid from late next year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't, BOK to inject 10 tln won, purchase corporate bonds with lowest rating (Korea Economic Daily)

