(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 21)

But before it can do that, the UFP has to get its own house in order. The party should decide on how its emergency leadership planned under former-bureaucrat-turned political kingpin Kim Chong-in will proceed or if it will be somebody other than Kim. It should also wrap up the pledged merger with the satellite Future Korea Party. Then, the party needs to proffer reasonable alternatives for better legislative performance instead of ideology-and partisan-driven conflicts in these increasingly difficult times.

