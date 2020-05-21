(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on May 21)

Thanks to its overwhelming victory in the general elections, the DP can wield unprecedented power now. For instance, it can pass a number of bills, including disputed budget bills, on its own after bypassing the National Assembly Advancement Act, which bans a majority party from railroading through bills. However, the current situation calls for harmonious leadership transcending partisan interests. If Park chooses to lead the Assembly in a lopsided way to help the ruling party and the Moon Jae-in administration, it will benefit no one.