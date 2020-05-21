Korea's exports dip 20 pct in first 20 days of May
All Headlines 08:49 May 21, 2020
SEJONG, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell sharply from a year earlier in the first 20 days of May amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Thursday.
The country's outbound shipments plunged 20.3 percent in the May 1-20 period from the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
3
(2nd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
4
Karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes in Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
Most Saved
-
1
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
2
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
3
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
4
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
5
Itaewon-linked infections in Seoul hit 72, gripping capital area
-
1
(4th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
2
(3rd LD) First day of school reopening goes relatively smoothly, with virus worries ever-present
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea grapples with uptick in virus cases amid cluster infections
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea grapples with virus uptick amid cluster infections
-
5
S. Korea grapples with uptick in virus cases amid cluster infections