Korea's exports dip 20 pct in first 20 days of May

All Headlines 08:49 May 21, 2020

SEJONG, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports fell sharply from a year earlier in the first 20 days of May amid the economic fallout from the new coronavirus, customs data showed Thursday.

The country's outbound shipments plunged 20.3 percent in the May 1-20 period from the same period last year, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

