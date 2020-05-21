Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:02 May 21, 2020

SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/12 Cloudy 20

Incheon 20/12 Cloudy 20

Suwon 22/11 Sunny 10

Cheongju 24/11 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 24/11 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 22/08 Sunny 20

Gangneung 18/11 Sunny 20

Jeonju 24/11 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 25/13 Sunny 20

Jeju 23/14 Sunny 0

Daegu 23/12 Sunny 20

Busan 19/13 Sunny 20

