Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Eximbank sells AU$700 mln of bonds in Australia

All Headlines 10:08 May 21, 2020

SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- The state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea (Eximbank) said Wednesday it has sold 700 million Australian dollars (US$460 million) of bonds in Australia as part of efforts to diversify its funding sources.

The three-year "Kangaroo" bonds come in two tranches -- floating-rate bonds worth AU$500 million and fixed-rate debt worth AU$200 million.

The floating-rate bonds carry an interest rate of 1.07 percentage points above the Australian bank bill swap rate, with the rate coming to 1.311 percent for the fixed-rate ones.

Kangaroo bonds are Australian dollar-denominated bonds floated in Australia by a non-Australian company.

Eximbank said it has become the first Asian financial institution to issue Kangaroo bonds since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. A total of 57 investors have placed orders worth AU$1.7 billion, it added.

The policy lender has issued bonds worth AU$4.8 billion, the largest among Asian institutions, since tapping the Kangaroo bond market in 2012.

This image, provided by the Export-Import Bank of Korea on May 21, 2020, shows its corporate logo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Kangaroo bond #Eximbank
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!