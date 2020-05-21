LIG Nex1 wins US$129 million deal
All Headlines 10:47 May 21, 2020
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- LIG Nex1, a major South Korean defense company, said Thursday it has won an order worth 159.2 billion won (US$129 million) to supply a communication system to Indonesian police.
Under the deal, LIG Nex1 will deliver a trunked radio communication system to Indonesian police by 2022.
The latest deal could help LIG Nex1 make further inroads into Southeast Asian markets, a company official said.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
3
(2nd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
4
Karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes in Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
Most Saved
-
1
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
2
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
3
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
4
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
5
(LEAD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
1
(4th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
2
(3rd LD) First day of school reopening goes relatively smoothly, with virus worries ever-present
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea grapples with virus uptick amid cluster infections
-
4
(2nd LD) Football club fined for putting sex dolls in stands
-
5
Prosecutors demand 35-year prison sentence for former President Park in her retrial