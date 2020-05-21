Seoul stocks up late Thursday morning on hopes of recovery
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks were up slightly late Thursday morning after getting off to a firm start on overnight gains on Wall Street.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 4.19 points, or 0.21 percent, to 1,993.83 as of 11:20 a.m.
Hopes of a quick recovery sparked a U.S. stock market rally overnight, with virus-related restrictions removed or at least partially eased in all 50 states of the world's largest economy as of Wednesday.
"Hopes of an economic recovery in the second half were heightened as the U.S. and Europe are resuming their economic activities. Such hopes led major global stock markets, including the New York stock market, to close high," said Kim Hoon-gil, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment.
In Seoul, large caps were mixed.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics slipped 0.1 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.83 percent.
Top chemical maker LG Chem spiked 4.14 percent, while leading automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.41 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,232.35 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.05 won from the previous session's close.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
3
(2nd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
4
Karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes in Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
1
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
2
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
3
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
4
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
5
(LEAD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
1
(4th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
2
(3rd LD) First day of school reopening goes relatively smoothly, with virus worries ever-present
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea grapples with virus uptick amid cluster infections
-
4
(2nd LD) Football club fined for putting sex dolls in stands
-
5
Prosecutors demand 35-year prison sentence for former President Park in her retrial