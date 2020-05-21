N. Korea's official paper denies leaders can magically contract space
By Yi Wonju
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper denied its leaders can magically contract space, a long tradition used to idolize founder Kim Il-sung and late leader Kim Jong-il, in the latest sign of a change in the regime's myth-making efforts.
The Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, carried an article on Wednesday denying its leaders can practice "chukjibeop," a hypothetical method of folding space and traveling far distances in a short period of time that has been used by the North to deify its leaders.
"In realistic terms, a person cannot suddenly disappear and reappear by folding space," the article said.
On Thursday, an official at South Korea's unification ministry stressed that this new trend of the North Korean leader rejecting the mystification of his forefathers is "noteworthy."
"It appears to stress patriotism and love for the people rather than mystification of the leaders. We will further analyze its implications," the official said.
Since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un failed to reach an agreement in its second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Hanoi last year, he has focused on showing more of his "human" side, urging its people to stay away from the mystification of their leader.
"Mystifying a leader's revolutionary activity and appearance would result in covering the truth," Kim was quoted as saying in state media in March last year after the breakdown of the Hanoi negotiations. "Absolute loyalty would spring up when (they) are mesmerized by the leader humanly and comradely."
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
3
Karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes in Seoul
-
4
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
5
(3rd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
1
BTS to stage live online concert next month in time of virus quarantine
-
2
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
3
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
4
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
5
(3rd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
1
(4th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
2
(3rd LD) First day of school reopening goes relatively smoothly, with virus worries ever-present
-
3
(2nd LD) Football club fined for putting sex dolls in stands
-
4
(LEAD) Steady rise in club-linked cases still worrisome amid new infections slowdown
-
5
Prosecutors demand 35-year prison sentence for former President Park in her retrial