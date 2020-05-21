Epik High, Zico to perform at TikTok's online hip hop show
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- Epik High, Zico and other top South Korean hip hop stars will perform as part of an online concert hosted by video-sharing mobile platform TikTok next week, the company said Thursday.
The company announced that it will hold the online concert, named TikTok Stage with Hiphopplaya, next Wednesday at 8 p.m. via the @tiktok_stage account on the platform.
Hip hop trio Epik High, rapper-singer Zico and 20 other artists, including Jessie, Jay Park, Crush, Heize, Changmo and Sik-K, will take part in the show, according to TikTok.
The company also plans to hold a separate online concert, TikTok Stage Live From Seoul, next Monday, starring several leading K-pop artists, including Apink, Oh My Girl, Monsta X, KARD and Kang Daniel.
