7 companies to recall nearly 550,000 vehicles
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., BMW, Mercedes-Benz and four other companies will voluntarily recall nearly 550,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Friday.
This is the latest in a series of recalls by carmakers operating in South Korea and vehicle importers due to problems with the components of vehicles they sell here.
Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors Corp., BMW, Mercedes-Benz Korea, Audi-Volkswagen Korea, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA), and Bike Korea are recalling 549,931 units due to faulty parts, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The problems include a faulty anti-lock brake system in Hyundai's Santa Fe sport utility vehicle, fragile exhaust gas recirculation coolers in BMW's 520d sedan, faulty sunroof glass panels in Mercedes-Benz's E280 sedan, and ill-functioning windshield wipers in FCA's Jeep Compass SUV, it said.
The companies have either begun repair and replacement services or will start the services Friday. Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
