KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 21 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LGInt 14,100 UP 150
DB HiTek 28,100 DN 250
CJ 88,200 UP 1,700
JWPHARMA 34,750 UP 1,000
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10150 0
KiaMtr 30,600 DN 250
Donga Socio Holdings 95,700 UP 6,600
SK hynix 83,400 DN 700
Youngpoong 519,000 DN 5,000
HyundaiEng&Const 33,000 DN 100
SamsungF&MIns 194,000 DN 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,650 DN 200
Kogas 27,900 UP 200
Hanwha 19,650 UP 350
SBC 9,650 DN 50
Hyundai M&F INS 24,650 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 4,145 UP 85
TONGYANG 1,565 DN 30
Daesang 26,400 UP 150
SKNetworks 5,150 UP 70
KAL 20,100 UP 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,440 DN 30
LG Corp. 64,000 UP 500
SsangyongMtr 1,465 DN 25
BoryungPharm 14,200 0
L&L 11,500 DN 150
NamyangDairy 312,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 37,950 DN 350
HYUNDAI STEEL 20,500 UP 600
Shinsegae 248,000 DN 1,500
Nongshim 325,000 UP 14,000
SGBC 29,650 0
Hyosung 67,700 UP 100
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 57,400 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 29,450 DN 400
HITEJINRO 35,850 DN 350
Yuhan 52,300 UP 400
SLCORP 13,800 0
CJ LOGISTICS 156,000 DN 500
DOOSAN 37,300 UP 400
(MORE)
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
Karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
4
(3rd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
5
Prison officer tests positive for COVID-19; courts temporarily close
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
4
(3rd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
5
Prison officer tests positive for COVID-19; courts temporarily close
-
1
(4th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
2
(3rd LD) First day of school reopening goes relatively smoothly, with virus worries ever-present
-
3
(2nd LD) Football club fined for putting sex dolls in stands
-
4
(LEAD) Steady rise in club-linked cases still worrisome amid new infections slowdown
-
5
Prosecutors demand 35-year prison sentence for former President Park in her retrial