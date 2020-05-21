DaelimInd 80,100 DN 1,900

KISWire 14,050 UP 50

LotteFood 380,000 DN 7,500

NEXENTIRE 5,980 DN 10

CHONGKUNDANG 98,600 DN 1,000

KCC 157,500 UP 7,500

AmoreG 57,400 UP 500

HyundaiMtr 97,200 DN 100

ORION Holdings 14,350 DN 50

HankookShellOil 261,000 0

BukwangPharm 27,100 UP 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 47,400 UP 500

TaekwangInd 772,000 DN 3,000

SsangyongCement 5,060 0

DongwonF&B 206,500 DN 3,000

OCI 43,300 UP 3,650

SK Discovery 29,050 UP 300

DAEDUCK 7,940 DN 310

Youngone Corp 28,400 UP 2,100

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,750 DN 160

POSCO 177,000 UP 2,500

SPC SAMLIP 73,500 DN 700

SAMSUNG SDS 177,500 DN 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 24,150 UP 350

KUMHOTIRE 3,000 DN 5

LOTTE 37,250 UP 50

AK Holdings 24,250 DN 550

SamsungElec 49,950 DN 50

NHIS 10,000 UP 400

LotteChilsung 109,000 DN 1,000

GCH Corp 22,800 UP 300

LS 38,250 UP 1,250

GC Corp 153,000 UP 4,000

DB INSURANCE 45,950 DN 1,950

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,870 UP 220

SKC 54,400 UP 300

Binggrae 66,700 DN 400

GS E&C 24,800 DN 300

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,800 DN 200

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 335,000 UP 4,000

(MORE)