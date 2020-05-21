KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
DaelimInd 80,100 DN 1,900
KISWire 14,050 UP 50
LotteFood 380,000 DN 7,500
NEXENTIRE 5,980 DN 10
CHONGKUNDANG 98,600 DN 1,000
KCC 157,500 UP 7,500
AmoreG 57,400 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 97,200 DN 100
ORION Holdings 14,350 DN 50
HankookShellOil 261,000 0
BukwangPharm 27,100 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 47,400 UP 500
TaekwangInd 772,000 DN 3,000
SsangyongCement 5,060 0
DongwonF&B 206,500 DN 3,000
OCI 43,300 UP 3,650
SK Discovery 29,050 UP 300
DAEDUCK 7,940 DN 310
Youngone Corp 28,400 UP 2,100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,750 DN 160
POSCO 177,000 UP 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 73,500 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDS 177,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 24,150 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 3,000 DN 5
LOTTE 37,250 UP 50
AK Holdings 24,250 DN 550
SamsungElec 49,950 DN 50
NHIS 10,000 UP 400
LotteChilsung 109,000 DN 1,000
GCH Corp 22,800 UP 300
LS 38,250 UP 1,250
GC Corp 153,000 UP 4,000
DB INSURANCE 45,950 DN 1,950
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,870 UP 220
SKC 54,400 UP 300
Binggrae 66,700 DN 400
GS E&C 24,800 DN 300
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,800 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 335,000 UP 4,000
(MORE)
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
Karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
4
(3rd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
5
Prison officer tests positive for COVID-19; courts temporarily close
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
4
(3rd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
5
Prison officer tests positive for COVID-19; courts temporarily close
-
1
(4th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
2
(3rd LD) First day of school reopening goes relatively smoothly, with virus worries ever-present
-
3
(2nd LD) Football club fined for putting sex dolls in stands
-
4
(LEAD) Steady rise in club-linked cases still worrisome amid new infections slowdown
-
5
Prosecutors demand 35-year prison sentence for former President Park in her retrial