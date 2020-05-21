KPIC 132,000 DN 2,000

Hanssem 86,800 UP 1,300

KSOE 82,200 UP 1,900

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 16,500 UP 750

GS Retail 40,900 0

Ottogi 575,000 0

IlyangPharm 33,200 UP 450

MERITZ SECU 3,550 DN 30

HtlShilla 82,000 DN 700

Hanmi Science 28,800 UP 1,000

SamsungElecMech 122,500 DN 1,000

HyundaiMipoDock 30,050 UP 200

IS DONGSEO 26,650 DN 250

S-Oil 71,000 UP 100

LG Innotek 141,000 DN 1,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 189,000 DN 2,500

HYUNDAI WIA 36,750 0

LS ELECTRIC 41,150 UP 2,150

KumhoPetrochem 72,600 UP 700

Mobis 187,000 UP 2,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,900 UP 100

KorZinc 381,000 DN 5,000

SamsungHvyInd 4,305 UP 50

SYC 46,850 UP 3,050

HDC HOLDINGS 9,870 0

S-1 89,800 DN 100

Hanchem 100,500 UP 2,900

SKTelecom 213,000 UP 1,500

S&T MOTIV 40,050 DN 750

HyundaiElev 63,400 UP 200

DAEKYO 4,635 DN 30

GKL 15,200 DN 100

Handsome 30,050 DN 650

DWS 24,900 UP 100

COWAY 65,600 UP 2,900

SamsungSecu 28,900 UP 700

UNID 41,900 UP 500

LOTTE SHOPPING 89,200 UP 700

IBK 7,740 UP 60

Hanon Systems 9,120 UP 110

(MORE)