KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KPIC 132,000 DN 2,000
Hanssem 86,800 UP 1,300
KSOE 82,200 UP 1,900
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 16,500 UP 750
GS Retail 40,900 0
Ottogi 575,000 0
IlyangPharm 33,200 UP 450
MERITZ SECU 3,550 DN 30
HtlShilla 82,000 DN 700
Hanmi Science 28,800 UP 1,000
SamsungElecMech 122,500 DN 1,000
HyundaiMipoDock 30,050 UP 200
IS DONGSEO 26,650 DN 250
S-Oil 71,000 UP 100
LG Innotek 141,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 189,000 DN 2,500
HYUNDAI WIA 36,750 0
LS ELECTRIC 41,150 UP 2,150
KumhoPetrochem 72,600 UP 700
Mobis 187,000 UP 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,900 UP 100
KorZinc 381,000 DN 5,000
SamsungHvyInd 4,305 UP 50
SYC 46,850 UP 3,050
HDC HOLDINGS 9,870 0
S-1 89,800 DN 100
Hanchem 100,500 UP 2,900
SKTelecom 213,000 UP 1,500
S&T MOTIV 40,050 DN 750
HyundaiElev 63,400 UP 200
DAEKYO 4,635 DN 30
GKL 15,200 DN 100
Handsome 30,050 DN 650
DWS 24,900 UP 100
COWAY 65,600 UP 2,900
SamsungSecu 28,900 UP 700
UNID 41,900 UP 500
LOTTE SHOPPING 89,200 UP 700
IBK 7,740 UP 60
Hanon Systems 9,120 UP 110
