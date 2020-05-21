KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
SK 230,000 UP 8,000
KEPCO 21,600 UP 50
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,550 UP 100
SamsungEng 11,550 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 100,500 DN 1,000
PanOcean 3,610 UP 80
SAMSUNG CARD 29,500 DN 300
CheilWorldwide 17,250 DN 200
BGF 4,690 DN 45
NamhaeChem 7,740 UP 30
KT 24,350 DN 550
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL208000 UP1000
LG Uplus 13,350 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 45,700 DN 100
DWEC 3,555 DN 5
Donga ST 89,000 DN 600
DONGSUH 17,400 0
KT&G 78,600 UP 100
DHICO 4,115 UP 120
LG Display 10,700 UP 150
Kangwonland 24,900 DN 100
NAVER 225,000 UP 3,000
Kakao 237,500 UP 6,000
NCsoft 792,000 UP 42,000
DSME 17,450 UP 100
DSINFRA 5,790 UP 10
KorElecTerm 37,900 DN 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,100 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 300,000 UP 4,000
LGCHEM 377,500 UP 15,000
KEPCO E&C 16,800 DN 100
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 68,900 DN 100
KEPCO KPS 31,550 DN 350
HALLA HOLDINGS 31,850 UP 950
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,700 DN 100
LGELECTRONICS 57,200 DN 800
Celltrion 218,500 0
Huchems 17,050 DN 100
HANAFINANCIALGR 25,900 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 102,500 DN 500
