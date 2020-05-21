SK 230,000 UP 8,000

KEPCO 21,600 UP 50

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,550 UP 100

SamsungEng 11,550 DN 50

SAMSUNG C&T 100,500 DN 1,000

PanOcean 3,610 UP 80

SAMSUNG CARD 29,500 DN 300

CheilWorldwide 17,250 DN 200

BGF 4,690 DN 45

NamhaeChem 7,740 UP 30

KT 24,350 DN 550

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL208000 UP1000

LG Uplus 13,350 DN 200

SAMSUNG LIFE 45,700 DN 100

DWEC 3,555 DN 5

Donga ST 89,000 DN 600

DONGSUH 17,400 0

KT&G 78,600 UP 100

DHICO 4,115 UP 120

LG Display 10,700 UP 150

Kangwonland 24,900 DN 100

NAVER 225,000 UP 3,000

Kakao 237,500 UP 6,000

NCsoft 792,000 UP 42,000

DSME 17,450 UP 100

DSINFRA 5,790 UP 10

KorElecTerm 37,900 DN 100

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,100 UP 200

CJ CheilJedang 300,000 UP 4,000

LGCHEM 377,500 UP 15,000

KEPCO E&C 16,800 DN 100

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 68,900 DN 100

KEPCO KPS 31,550 DN 350

HALLA HOLDINGS 31,850 UP 950

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,700 DN 100

LGELECTRONICS 57,200 DN 800

Celltrion 218,500 0

Huchems 17,050 DN 100

HANAFINANCIALGR 25,900 DN 150

DAEWOONG PHARM 102,500 DN 500

