KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 68,500 DN 400
KIH 51,300 UP 1,750
LOTTE Himart 28,250 DN 50
GS 38,600 UP 600
CJ CGV 23,300 UP 50
HYUNDAILIVART 15,500 DN 150
LIG Nex1 30,550 UP 1,800
Fila Holdings 36,500 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 105,000 DN 1,000
LGH&H 1,412,000 DN 4,000
HANWHA LIFE 1,650 DN 20
AMOREPACIFIC 175,000 0
LF 13,200 0
FOOSUNG 7,750 UP 310
JW HOLDINGS 5,600 UP 270
SK Innovation 106,500 UP 3,000
POONGSAN 21,150 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 32,000 DN 50
Hansae 13,250 UP 450
LG HAUSYS 60,500 UP 1,500
KOLON IND 31,950 UP 650
HanmiPharm 246,500 UP 2,500
BNK Financial Group 4,730 0
emart 112,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY231 00 UP700
KOLMAR KOREA 43,250 DN 150
CUCKOO 88,800 DN 1,100
COSMAX 93,800 DN 1,500
MANDO 26,600 UP 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 609,000 UP 9,000
INNOCEAN 55,800 DN 700
Doosan Bobcat 24,450 UP 100
Netmarble 95,200 DN 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S246500 UP3000
ORION 129,000 DN 2,000
BGF Retail 158,500 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 94,200 UP 1,100
HDC-OP 21,600 UP 250
HYOSUNG HEAVY 16,000 0
WooriFinancialGroup 8,040 DN 30
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
Karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
4
(3rd LD) Itaewon-linked chain transmissions grip greater Seoul area
-
5
Prison officer tests positive for COVID-19; courts temporarily close
-
-
