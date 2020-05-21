HYUNDAIDEPTST 68,500 DN 400

KIH 51,300 UP 1,750

LOTTE Himart 28,250 DN 50

GS 38,600 UP 600

CJ CGV 23,300 UP 50

HYUNDAILIVART 15,500 DN 150

LIG Nex1 30,550 UP 1,800

Fila Holdings 36,500 0

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 105,000 DN 1,000

LGH&H 1,412,000 DN 4,000

HANWHA LIFE 1,650 DN 20

AMOREPACIFIC 175,000 0

LF 13,200 0

FOOSUNG 7,750 UP 310

JW HOLDINGS 5,600 UP 270

SK Innovation 106,500 UP 3,000

POONGSAN 21,150 UP 50

KBFinancialGroup 32,000 DN 50

Hansae 13,250 UP 450

LG HAUSYS 60,500 UP 1,500

KOLON IND 31,950 UP 650

HanmiPharm 246,500 UP 2,500

BNK Financial Group 4,730 0

emart 112,000 DN 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY231 00 UP700

KOLMAR KOREA 43,250 DN 150

CUCKOO 88,800 DN 1,100

COSMAX 93,800 DN 1,500

MANDO 26,600 UP 200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 609,000 UP 9,000

INNOCEAN 55,800 DN 700

Doosan Bobcat 24,450 UP 100

Netmarble 95,200 DN 400

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S246500 UP3000

ORION 129,000 DN 2,000

BGF Retail 158,500 UP 1,000

SKCHEM 94,200 UP 1,100

HDC-OP 21,600 UP 250

HYOSUNG HEAVY 16,000 0

WooriFinancialGroup 8,040 DN 30

(END)