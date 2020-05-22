Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 22.
Korean-language dailies
-- Monthly income gap widens further (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea maps out universal employment insurance (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. calls on S. Korea to keep pace for denuclearization, allies differ over May 24 sanctions (Donga llbo)
-- 6 out of 10 proposals by lawmakers go nowhere (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Coronavirus forces people to close purses, widens income gap (Segye Times)
-- U.S. urges S. Korea to join anti-China economic initiative (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Coronavirus deepens income polarization (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party to push for reform of parliament, power agencies, education (Hankyoreh)
-- Bashing China will lead to election victory, whole world at 'Trump risk' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon: 'Now is chance for great social consensus by sharing pain' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Japan eases inheritance tax, succession of family businesses spikes 10 times (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Income gap grows, spending falls as effects of virus felt (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Samsung to break ground for 2nd cutting edge chip line in Pyeongtaek (Korea Herald)
-- Samsung to build new local foundry line (Korea Times)
