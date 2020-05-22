Korean-language dailies

-- Monthly income gap widens further (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea maps out universal employment insurance (Kookmin Daily)

-- U.S. calls on S. Korea to keep pace for denuclearization, allies differ over May 24 sanctions (Donga llbo)

-- 6 out of 10 proposals by lawmakers go nowhere (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Coronavirus forces people to close purses, widens income gap (Segye Times)

-- U.S. urges S. Korea to join anti-China economic initiative (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Coronavirus deepens income polarization (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Ruling party to push for reform of parliament, power agencies, education (Hankyoreh)

-- Bashing China will lead to election victory, whole world at 'Trump risk' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon: 'Now is chance for great social consensus by sharing pain' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Japan eases inheritance tax, succession of family businesses spikes 10 times (Korea Economic Daily)

