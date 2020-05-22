U.N. raises US$1.3 mln to aid N. Korea's antivirus fight
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations has raised US$1.3 million to provide assistance for North Korea's efforts to prevent the outbreak of the new coronavirus, a U.N. report showed Friday.
The fund, whose latest tally was as of Wednesday, represented some 3 percent of $39.7 million estimated to be required to support the North's antivirus efforts, according to the report by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
The report said some $900,000 in aid was sent to support North Korea's fight against COVID-19.
North Korea has claimed to be coronavirus-free, but outside watchers say the country is highly susceptible to such infectious diseases due to weak medial infrastructure.
The North closed its border with China late in January in a precautionary move to prevent the flow of the virus, while toughing quarantine criteria on inbound goods and people.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
Karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
4
Prison officer tests positive for COVID-19; courts temporarily close
-
5
(LEAD) Prison officer tests positive for COVID-19; courts temporarily close
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
4
Prison officer tests positive for COVID-19; courts temporarily close
-
5
(LEAD) Prison officer tests positive for COVID-19; courts temporarily close
-
1
Daegu high school closed after student tests positive for virus
-
2
N. Korea's official paper denies leaders can magically contract space
-
3
(LEAD) Steady rise in club-linked cases still worrisome amid new infections slowdown
-
4
(2nd LD) Football club fined for putting sex dolls in stands
-
5
(4th LD) Steady rise in club-linked cases still worrisome amid infection slowdown