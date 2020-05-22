Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

May 22, 2020

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/15 Sunny 60

Incheon 22/15 Sunny 60

Suwon 24/14 Sunny 60

Cheongju 26/15 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 26/14 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 24/13 Sunny 70

Gangneung 18/12 Sunny 20

Jeonju 26/14 Sunny 0

Gwangju 25/14 Sunny 0

Jeju 23/16 Cloudy 0

Daegu 24/12 Sunny 0

Busan 20/13 Sunny 0



