Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:04 May 22, 2020
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 25/15 Sunny 60
Incheon 22/15 Sunny 60
Suwon 24/14 Sunny 60
Cheongju 26/15 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 26/14 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 24/13 Sunny 70
Gangneung 18/12 Sunny 20
Jeonju 26/14 Sunny 0
Gwangju 25/14 Sunny 0
Jeju 23/16 Cloudy 0
Daegu 24/12 Sunny 0
Busan 20/13 Sunny 0
(END)
