2009 -- Former President Roh Moo-hyun dies after falling from a mountainside behind his residence, leaving behind a brief suicide note. Roh's death came amid a widening prosecution probe into his alleged involvement in a corruption scandal that implicated his family members. Roh and his wife, Kwon Yang-sook, were summoned by prosecutors and questioned about their monetary transactions with Park Yeon-cha, a businessman arrested for evading taxes and bribing influential political figures. The investigation ended following Roh's death.

