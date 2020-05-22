Cheong Wa Dae says still early to respond to Trump's new geoeconomic strategy
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae has no "conclusive" position on U.S. President Donald Trump administration's stated push for the Economic Prosperity Network, an official said Friday, reflecting Seoul's cautious approach toward the sensitive issue apparently involving China.
The initiative is understood to be "still in a planning stage" as part of various ideas on the economic sector from a global perspective, the official said.
"So, we have no conclusive answer to share with you," he said on the customary condition of anonymity.
The United States is accelerating efforts to sideline China from global supply chains amid deepening rifts between the two sides over the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the center of the campaign is the envisioned network called an alliance of "trusted partners." The U.S. has not formally named them, but it indicated that South Korea is among targeted ones.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. is "working closely with Vietnam, South Korea, New Zealand, Australia and India."
Australia and India are members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as Quad, along with the U.S. and Japan.
The seven countries recently launched vice ministerial discussions on the coronavirus response.
Washington's move poses yet another dilemma for its longtime ally Seoul, which has close economic ties with Beijing.
It's reminiscent of a quandary over the Trump administration's India-Pacific strategy. South Korea has maintained a prudent stance, stating it is committed to harmonizing its New Southern Policy with the U.S. initiative and China's Belt and Road campaign.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
Karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
4
(2nd LD) Itaewon-tied cases rise to 153, karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes
-
5
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
4
Karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes in Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) Itaewon-tied cases rise to 153, karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes
-
1
Daegu high school closed after student tests positive for virus
-
2
N. Korea's official paper denies leaders can magically contract space
-
3
(4th LD) Steady rise in club-linked cases still worrisome amid infection slowdown
-
4
(2nd LD) Football club fined for putting sex dolls in stands
-
5
(LEAD) Steady rise in club-linked cases still worrisome amid new infections slowdown