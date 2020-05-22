Samsung Biologics inks manufacturing deal with GSK
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top pharmaceutical firm, Samsung Biologics Co., said Friday it has signed a tieup deal with multinational drug maker GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK) to manufacture a GSK biosimilar product.
Under the contract manufacturing organization (CMO) agreement, Samsung Biologics will commercially produce CSK's lupus treatment, Benlysta, starting in 2022.
The eight-year contract is valued at more than US$231 million, Samsung Biologics said, adding both sides could expand the partnership if need be.
Lupus is an autoimmune disease in which a person's immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own tissues and organs.
Samsung Biologics, a biopharmaceutical unit of South Korea's largest conglomerate Samsung Group, was established in 2011 and got listed on the main bourse five years later.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
Karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
4
(2nd LD) Itaewon-tied cases rise to 153, karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes
-
5
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
4
Karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes in Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) Itaewon-tied cases rise to 153, karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes
-
1
Daegu high school closed after student tests positive for virus
-
2
N. Korea's official paper denies leaders can magically contract space
-
3
(4th LD) Steady rise in club-linked cases still worrisome amid infection slowdown
-
4
(2nd LD) Football club fined for putting sex dolls in stands
-
5
(LEAD) Steady rise in club-linked cases still worrisome amid new infections slowdown