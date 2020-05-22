The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:05 May 22, 2020
SEOUL, May. 22 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.75 0.75
1-M 0.80 0.80
2-M 0.83 0.84
3-M 0.86 0.87
6-M 0.89 0.90
12-M 1.01 1.01
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
Karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes in Seoul
-
3
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
4
(2nd LD) Itaewon-tied cases rise to 153, karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes
-
5
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
4
Karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes in Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) Itaewon-tied cases rise to 153, karaoke facilities emerge as infection routes
-
1
Daegu high school closed after student tests positive for virus
-
2
N. Korea's official paper denies leaders can magically contract space
-
3
(4th LD) Steady rise in club-linked cases still worrisome amid infection slowdown
-
4
(2nd LD) Football club fined for putting sex dolls in stands
-
5
(LEAD) Steady rise in club-linked cases still worrisome amid new infections slowdown