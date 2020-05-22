FM Kang pledges to use S. Korea's medical, technological savvy to back U.N. peacekeeping
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Friday that South Korea will capitalize on its medical and technological savvy to make "substantive" contributions to U.N. peacekeeping operations.
Kang made the remarks during the first session of the government's panel tasked with preparing for Seoul's hosting of the U.N. Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference slated to take place in April next year.
"Based on our strength as a technology powerhouse and our status as a medical powerhouse, which was highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, we would like to contribute to reinforcing the medical capabilities of peacekeeping operation units that are performing their challenging duties under various difficult conditions," Kang said.
"Such substantial contributions will help firm up support from U.N. members for our efforts to enter the U.N. Security Council as a non-permanent member and help strengthen the foundation for our citizens and companies to advance into international organizations," she added.
For the peacekeeping conference, South Korea plans to invite some 1,300 people from about 150 countries to discuss ways to strengthen technological and medical capabilities to enhance U.N. peace operations.
The U.S. peacekeeping ministerial gathering was previously held in Britain in September 2016, Canada in November 2017 and New York in March last year.
Kang and Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo co-chair the preparatory panel that consists of senior officials from eight relevant government ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Science and ICT and National Police Agency.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
4
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
5
28 new coronavirus infections reported in capital area: KCDC
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
4
Chun's commander warned S. Korea could end up like Vietnam unless Gwangju uprising quelled: U.S. documents
-
5
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
1
Daegu high school closed after student tests positive for virus
-
2
N. Korea's official paper denies leaders can magically contract space
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 20 new virus cases amid efforts to contain sporadic infections
-
4
(4th LD) Steady rise in club-linked cases still worrisome amid infection slowdown
-
5
S. Korea reports 20 new virus cases amid efforts to contain club-linked cases