Biocore wins FDA nod for coronavirus test kit
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean molecular diagnostics firm Biocore Co. said Friday it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use of its coronavirus test kit.
Biocore said it has become the seventh South Korean COVID-19 test kit manufacturer that has garnered emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. agency.
Other South Korean companies that received EUA status include Osang Healthcare, Seegene, SD Biosensor, Seasun Biomaterials, LabGenomics and GeneMatrix.
Biocore had earlier obtained approval for emergency use and exports of its test kit from South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety. Only two other domestic firms -- Seegene and SD Biosensor -- have won approval for both purposes from the ministry.
Biocore said the FDA approval will likely help boost its test kit exports. The company currently exports test kits to about 20 countries, including Germany, Italy and Spain.
The ministry, meanwhile, said South Korean firms had exported COVID-19 test kits capable of conducting 56 million tests to 110 countries as of Wednesday. So far, 73 locally made test kits have been approved for exports.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
4
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
5
28 new coronavirus infections reported in capital area: KCDC
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
4
Chun's commander warned S. Korea could end up like Vietnam unless Gwangju uprising quelled: U.S. documents
-
5
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
1
Daegu high school closed after student tests positive for virus
-
2
N. Korea's official paper denies leaders can magically contract space
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 20 new virus cases amid efforts to contain sporadic infections
-
4
(4th LD) Steady rise in club-linked cases still worrisome amid infection slowdown
-
5
S. Korea reports 20 new virus cases amid efforts to contain club-linked cases