K-pop band TXT to make U.S. television debut on MTV
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- K-pop act Tomorrow X Together (TXT) will make its first American television outing on cable music network MTV, according to the group's agency Friday.
A prerecorded stage performance of the group's latest song, "Can't You See Me," will be aired on U.S. broadcaster's "MTV Fresh Out Live" program Friday (local time), Big Hit Entertainment announced.
The upcoming broadcast marks TXT's first appearance on American television, according to Big Hit.
"Can't You See Me" is the lead song of the quintet's new EP, "The Dream Chapter: Eternity," released Monday. According to Big Hit, the record reached No. 1 on the 50 "Top Album" Apple iTunes charts upon release.
The group is often seen as a younger brother group of K-pop sensation BTS, due to their sharing the same label and management agency, Big Hit Entertainment. Big Hit founder Bang Si-hyuk is credited as a co-producer of "Can't You See Me?"
