Key developments on North Korea this week

All Headlines 16:00 May 22, 2020

SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
May 15 -- Pentagon says too early to fully restore U.S.-S. Korea military drills

19 -- S. Korea says N. Korea faces 860,000-ton grain shortage this year

20 -- S. Korea says 2010 sanctions on N. Korea no hindrance to inter-Korean exchange
(END)

