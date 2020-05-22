UNC to repair defects found on aircraft warning markers near DMZ
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- The U.S.-led United Nations Command (UNC) said Friday it has found defects on warning markers set up near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating South and North Korea to prevent pilots from accidentally crossing into the North's airspace.
After inspecting the red Aircraft Warning Panel Markers near the southern limit line of the DMZ, the UNC found "several deficiencies" and will now work with South Korea to restore them, it said.
The UNC administers the buffer zone and enforces the Armistice Agreement that halted the 1950-53 Korean War.
"These 877 markers across the Peninsula serve as visual aids to aircrew so they do not mistakenly fly into the #DMZ & #DPRK," the command said in a Facebook post, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea. "Among our #Armistice-related functions is ensuring measures are in place to prevent incidents, whether intentional or accidental."
Last year, a civilian aircraft accidentally crossed the border into North Korea after failing to observe the marks along the southern boundary, according to the UNC.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
4
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
5
28 new coronavirus infections reported in capital area: KCDC
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
4
Chun's commander warned S. Korea could end up like Vietnam unless Gwangju uprising quelled: U.S. documents
-
5
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
1
Daegu high school closed after student tests positive for virus
-
2
N. Korea's official paper denies leaders can magically contract space
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 20 new virus cases amid efforts to contain sporadic infections
-
4
(4th LD) Steady rise in club-linked cases still worrisome amid infection slowdown
-
5
S. Korea reports 20 new virus cases amid efforts to contain club-linked cases