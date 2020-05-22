KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE 35,700 DN 1,550
AK Holdings 23,100 DN 1,150
HYUNDAI STEEL 19,900 DN 600
BoryungPharm 14,250 UP 50
L&L 11,300 DN 200
SGBC 29,050 DN 600
Shinsegae 242,500 DN 5,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,260 DN 180
LG Corp. 62,700 DN 1,300
Nongshim 321,500 DN 3,500
Hyosung 66,900 DN 800
SsangyongMtr 1,440 DN 25
NamyangDairy 310,000 DN 2,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 36,600 DN 1,350
DaelimInd 78,900 DN 1,200
DOOSAN 36,500 DN 800
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP9880 DN270
KiaMtr 30,100 DN 500
Yuhan 52,000 DN 300
SLCORP 13,800 0
HITEJINRO 35,800 DN 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 55,600 DN 1,800
ShinhanGroup 29,050 DN 400
Hanwha 19,550 DN 100
DB HiTek 27,300 DN 800
CJ 88,600 UP 400
JWPHARMA 33,550 DN 1,200
LGInt 13,950 DN 150
Donga Socio Holdings 91,300 DN 4,400
SK hynix 81,300 DN 2,100
Youngpoong 509,000 DN 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 32,650 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 4,015 DN 130
SamsungF&MIns 193,000 DN 1,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 25,400 UP 750
Kogas 27,700 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 24,550 DN 100
Daesang 25,950 DN 450
SKNetworks 5,030 DN 120
SBC 9,380 DN 270
(MORE)
-
1
