KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ORION Holdings 14,300 DN 50
TONGYANG 1,650 UP 85
KISWire 13,750 DN 300
LotteFood 375,000 DN 5,000
NEXENTIRE 5,840 DN 140
CHONGKUNDANG 97,500 DN 1,100
KCC 152,000 DN 5,500
AmoreG 55,400 DN 2,000
HyundaiMtr 94,500 DN 2,700
HankookShellOil 259,500 DN 1,500
BukwangPharm 26,250 DN 850
ILJIN MATERIALS 47,200 DN 200
TaekwangInd 759,000 DN 13,000
SsangyongCement 5,020 DN 40
KAL 19,600 DN 500
CJ LOGISTICS 155,500 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 72,100 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG SDS 174,500 DN 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 23,750 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 3,000 0
Binggrae 66,300 DN 400
SK Discovery 28,150 DN 900
LotteChilsung 108,000 DN 1,000
DB INSURANCE 45,950 0
POSCO 172,000 DN 5,000
LS 37,450 DN 800
GC Corp 149,000 DN 4,000
GCH Corp 22,500 DN 300
GS Retail 40,800 DN 100
GS E&C 24,100 DN 700
NHIS 9,680 DN 320
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,350 DN 450
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,660 DN 90
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 336,000 UP 1,000
KPIC 125,500 DN 6,500
SamsungElec 48,750 DN 1,200
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 5,610 DN 260
SKC 52,700 DN 1,700
MERITZ SECU 3,390 DN 160
HtlShilla 80,100 DN 1,900
(MORE)
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
4
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
5
28 new coronavirus infections reported in capital area: KCDC
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
4
Chun's commander warned S. Korea could end up like Vietnam unless Gwangju uprising quelled: U.S. documents
-
5
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
1
Daegu high school closed after student tests positive for virus
-
2
N. Korea's official paper denies leaders can magically contract space
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 20 new virus cases amid efforts to contain sporadic infections
-
4
(4th LD) Steady rise in club-linked cases still worrisome amid infection slowdown
-
5
S. Korea reports 20 new virus cases amid efforts to contain club-linked cases