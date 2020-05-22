KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Ottogi 571,000 DN 4,000
Hanmi Science 27,800 DN 1,000
IlyangPharm 32,600 DN 600
SamsungElecMech 119,000 DN 3,500
Hanssem 84,600 DN 2,200
KSOE 79,900 DN 2,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 15,950 DN 550
DAEDUCK 7,600 DN 340
OCI 41,100 DN 2,200
LS ELECTRIC 41,700 UP 550
KorZinc 374,000 DN 7,000
SamsungHvyInd 4,135 DN 170
SYC 46,800 DN 50
HyundaiMipoDock 29,200 DN 850
IS DONGSEO 26,700 UP 50
S-Oil 69,000 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 137,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 183,000 DN 6,000
HYUNDAI WIA 35,200 DN 1,550
KumhoPetrochem 70,400 DN 2,200
Mobis 184,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 23,200 DN 700
HDC HOLDINGS 10,200 UP 330
S-1 87,800 DN 2,000
Hanchem 98,200 DN 2,300
DWS 24,000 DN 900
UNID 41,700 DN 200
KEPCO 21,250 DN 350
SamsungSecu 27,900 DN 1,000
SKTelecom 208,500 DN 4,500
S&T MOTIV 40,050 0
HyundaiElev 62,600 DN 800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,850 DN 700
Hanon Systems 8,910 DN 210
SK 228,500 DN 1,500
DAEKYO 4,590 DN 45
GKL 14,750 DN 450
Handsome 30,100 UP 50
COWAY 64,200 DN 1,400
LOTTE SHOPPING 87,600 DN 1,600
