KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 7,560 DN 180
KorElecTerm 36,300 DN 1,600
NamhaeChem 7,700 DN 40
DONGSUH 17,200 DN 200
BGF 4,520 DN 170
SamsungEng 11,250 DN 300
SAMSUNG C&T 98,800 DN 1,700
PanOcean 3,420 DN 190
SAMSUNG CARD 29,300 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 17,000 DN 250
KT 24,150 DN 200
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL200000 DN8000
LG Uplus 13,150 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 45,150 DN 550
KT&G 82,200 UP 3,600
DHICO 3,950 DN 165
LG Display 10,250 DN 450
Kangwonland 24,800 DN 100
NAVER 230,500 UP 5,500
Kakao 247,000 UP 9,500
NCsoft 790,000 DN 2,000
DSME 17,000 DN 450
DSINFRA 5,480 DN 310
DWEC 3,485 DN 70
Donga ST 87,200 DN 1,800
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 14,300 DN 800
CJ CheilJedang 301,500 UP 1,500
DongwonF&B 204,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 31,050 DN 500
LGH&H 1,397,000 DN 15,000
LGCHEM 377,000 DN 500
KEPCO E&C 16,450 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 67,300 DN 1,600
HALLA HOLDINGS 31,200 DN 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,350 DN 350
LGELECTRONICS 56,300 DN 900
Celltrion 216,000 DN 2,500
Huchems 17,000 DN 50
DAEWOONG PHARM 102,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,400 DN 2,100
