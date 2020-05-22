KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 48,800 DN 2,500
LOTTE Himart 27,400 DN 850
GS 37,850 DN 750
CJ CGV 22,700 DN 600
HYUNDAILIVART 15,000 DN 500
LIG Nex1 31,400 UP 850
Fila Holdings 36,400 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 107,500 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 25,250 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 1,610 DN 40
AMOREPACIFIC 170,000 DN 5,000
LF 12,900 DN 300
FOOSUNG 7,870 UP 120
JW HOLDINGS 5,700 UP 100
SK Innovation 103,500 DN 3,000
POONGSAN 20,500 DN 650
KBFinancialGroup 31,100 DN 900
Hansae 12,950 DN 300
LG HAUSYS 60,400 DN 100
Youngone Corp 29,550 UP 1,150
KOLON IND 31,000 DN 950
HanmiPharm 243,000 DN 3,500
BNK Financial Group 4,680 DN 50
emart 109,500 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY225 50 DN550
KOLMAR KOREA 42,200 DN 1,050
CUCKOO 88,400 DN 400
COSMAX 89,600 DN 4,200
MANDO 25,350 DN 1,250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 618,000 UP 9,000
INNOCEAN 54,000 DN 1,800
Doosan Bobcat 23,100 DN 1,350
Netmarble 94,300 DN 900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S244500 DN2000
ORION 132,500 UP 3,500
BGF Retail 155,500 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 94,700 UP 500
HDC-OP 22,900 UP 1,300
HYOSUNG HEAVY 15,500 DN 500
WooriFinancialGroup 7,830 DN 210
(END)
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
4
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
5
28 new coronavirus infections reported in capital area: KCDC
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
4
Chun's commander warned S. Korea could end up like Vietnam unless Gwangju uprising quelled: U.S. documents
-
5
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
1
Daegu high school closed after student tests positive for virus
-
2
N. Korea's official paper denies leaders can magically contract space
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 20 new virus cases amid efforts to contain sporadic infections
-
4
(4th LD) Steady rise in club-linked cases still worrisome amid infection slowdown
-
5
S. Korea reports 20 new virus cases amid efforts to contain club-linked cases