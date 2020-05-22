S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 22, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 May 22, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.755 0.768 -1.3
3-year TB 0.837 0.856 -1.9
10-year TB 1.347 1.342 +0.5
2-year MSB 0.810 0.831 -2.1
3-year CB (AA-) 2.165 2.177 -1.2
91-day CD 1.020 1.020 0.0
