Seoul suspends 'coin noraebang' to contain virus
SEOUL, May 22 (Yonhap) -- In its latest effort to contain the new coronavirus, the Seoul city government on Friday ordered all coin-operated karaoke rooms in the city to suspend business ahead of the weekend.
Under the administrative order which has taken effect, 569 "coin noraebang" will be banned from hosting guests until further notice.
The city government said it plans to file compensation suits against businesses where infections occur. Those who visit such facilities and later test positive will also have to pay for medical treatment.
In a press release, the city government said it has issued the administrative order ahead of the weekend "given that coin noraebang are frequently visited by students and that infections have occurred at such facilities."
On Thursday, the city government of Incheon, west of Seoul, also ordered a two-week closure of such facilities after infections were reported.
A coin noraebang is a type of karaoke room where people pay per song using coins.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
4
(4th LD) 4 nurses at major Seoul hospital infected with COVID-19, facilities partially closed
-
5
28 new coronavirus infections reported in capital area: KCDC
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
3
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
4
Chun's commander warned S. Korea could end up like Vietnam unless Gwangju uprising quelled: U.S. documents
-
5
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
1
N. Korea's official paper denies leaders can magically contract space
-
2
Daegu high school closed after student tests positive for virus
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 20 new virus cases amid efforts to contain sporadic infections
-
4
(4th LD) Steady rise in club-linked cases still worrisome amid infection slowdown
-
5
S. Korea reports 20 new virus cases amid efforts to contain club-linked cases