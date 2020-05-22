Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
S. Korean baseball games to be available in 130 countries
SEOUL -- International exposure will grow even more now for South Korean baseball.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Friday that, in addition to the United States and Japan, its games will be broadcast in 130 countries, including Canada, Mexico and the Netherlands.
The rest of Europe, parts of Asia, the Middle East and Africa will also have access to live KBO games via ESPN networks and affiliates in these countries, the league office here said.
----------------
Competition for trot music shows heating up among TV networks
SEOUL -- Television networks are doubling down on shows centered around the recent trot-music hype -- launching new shows and snatching up stars who are becoming increasingly high in demand.
SBS TV is currently airing "Here Comes Trot God," and TV Chosun has two shows, "Call Center of Love" and "Bbongsoongah School," in its regular programming.
TV Chosun is credited with ushering in the renaissance of trot -- a soulful genre with repetitive rhythm, simple chords and no-nonsense lyrics -- with the success of its past two shows: "Miss Trot" and "Mr. Trot."
----------------
S. Korea urges ADB to expand support for developing nations combating coronavirus
SEJONG -- South Korea's finance minister called Friday for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to expand financial support for developing nations to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
In the first virtual meeting of the ADB members, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki also stressed tougher containment measures to fight the virus, while ensuring some public movement and economic activities.
"The conventional social safety net has shown its limitations for assisting low-income and vulnerable groups, who are exposed to greater risks during this unforeseen crisis," Hong said.
----------------
FM Kang pledges to use S. Korea's medical, technological savvy to back U.N. peacekeeping
SEOUL -- Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Friday that South Korea will capitalize on its medical and technological savvy to make "substantive" contributions to U.N. peacekeeping operations.
Kang made the remarks during the first session of the government's panel tasked with preparing for Seoul's hosting of the U.N. Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference slated to take place in April next year.
"Based on our strength as a technology powerhouse and our status as a medical powerhouse, which was highlighted during the COVID-19 pandemic, we would like to contribute to reinforcing the medical capabilities of peacekeeping operation units that are performing their challenging duties under various difficult conditions," Kang said.
----------------
(LEAD) Samsung sends 300 more workers to China for chip factory expansion
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chipmaker, said Friday that it has sent 300 more South Korean engineers and workers to China to complete the expansion of its second chip manufacturing facility there amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Samsung said engineers and workers, including some from its subcontractors, left for the Chinese city of Xian on a chartered flight earlier in the day.
The move came a month after Samsung dispatched 200 engineers to the Xian plant in Shaanxi Province.
----------------
Biocore wins FDA nod for coronavirus test kit
SEOUL -- South Korean molecular diagnostics firm Biocore Co. said Friday it has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use of its coronavirus test kit.
Biocore said it has become the seventh South Korean COVID-19 test kit manufacturer that has garnered emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. agency.
Other South Korean companies that received EUA status include Osang Healthcare, Seegene, SD Biosensor, Seasun Biomaterials, LabGenomics and GeneMatrix.
----------------
(LEAD) Prosecutors raid branches of religious group at center of coronavirus outbreak
SEOUL -- Prosecutors raided facilities of Shincheonji, a minor religious sect, on Friday as part of their ongoing probe into allegations that the group hindered state efforts to contain the new coronavirus in the early stages of the pandemic.
Some 100 investigators took part in the raids into the secretive group's branches nationwide, to seize materials in connection with the charges brought against the group's founder, Lee Man-hee. The branches include the group's headquarters in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, and facilities in the cities of Busan, Gwangju and Daejeon.
(END)
