Saturday's weather forecast

May 23, 2020

SEOUL, May. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 25/15 Sunny 20

Incheon 21/15 Sunny 20

Suwon 25/14 Sunny 20

Cheongju 26/14 Sunny 0

Daejeon 26/13 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 25/14 Sunny 20

Gangneung 21/13 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 27/13 Sunny 10

Gwangju 26/13 Sunny 10

Jeju 24/16 Sunny 0

Daegu 27/12 Sunny 0

Busan 21/14 Sunny 0

