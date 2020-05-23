(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 23)

His remarks seemed to imply that the initiative is part of the U.S. policy of containing China not only in trade and economically, but also in diplomacy and security. The EPN plan is taking more concrete shape, especially in the face of the novel coronavirus which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December. The pandemic appears to have provided further momentum for the initiative because the U.S. has suffered from the disruption of global supply chains due to COVID-19.