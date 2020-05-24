N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss increasing nuclear war deterrence
All Headlines 06:43 May 24, 2020
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un presided over a Central Military Commission meeting and discussed "new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country," state media reported Sunday.
Also discussed at the enlarged meeting of the Central Military Commission of the ruling Workers' Party were important military steps and organizational and political measures to further bolster up the overall armed forces, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
3
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
4
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
5
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
2
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
3
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
4
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
5
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
1
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 23 new virus cases, concerns linger over Itaewon-linked infections
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 23 new virus cases, concerns linger over Itaewon-linked infections
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul suspends 'coin noraebang' to contain virus
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea reports 23 more cases of new coronavirus, total at 11,165: KCDC