Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 May 24, 2020
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/16 Rain 30
Incheon 19/15 Rain 20
Suwon 21/16 Rain 20
Cheongju 24/17 Rain 30
Daejeon 23/17 Rain 30
Chuncheon 23/17 Rain 30
Gangneung 26/17 Sunny 20
Jeonju 22/17 Rain 70
Gwangju 23/16 Rain 60
Jeju 25/18 Sunny 60
Daegu 27/15 Sunny 60
Busan 22/16 Sunny 20
(END)
