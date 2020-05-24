Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:00 May 24, 2020

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/16 Rain 30

Incheon 19/15 Rain 20

Suwon 21/16 Rain 20

Cheongju 24/17 Rain 30

Daejeon 23/17 Rain 30

Chuncheon 23/17 Rain 30

Gangneung 26/17 Sunny 20

Jeonju 22/17 Rain 70

Gwangju 23/16 Rain 60

Jeju 25/18 Sunny 60

Daegu 27/15 Sunny 60

Busan 22/16 Sunny 20

(END)

