Boat found abandoned on west coast beach, illegal entry suspected
TAEAN, South Korea, May 24 (Yonhap) -- A small boat presumed to have been used by illegal immigrants from China was found abandoned on a beach on the west coast, police said Sunday.
Police and the military are tracing those who were on board after checking nearby CCTV footage that showed six people leaving the boat on the beach in the western coastal city of Taean, they said.
A local resident called the police Saturday after seeing the boat remaining unattended for three days.
The boat did not have a registered serial number and had an engine that is not distributed in South Korea. Inside the boat were clothes, leftover food and some items that appeared to have been made in China, police said.
A police officer said they are looking into the matter while weighing the possibility of an illegal entry of Chinese nationals.
"We cannot give further details as the investigation is ongoing," the officer said.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
3
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
4
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
5
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
1
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
2
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
3
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
4
Summer to be hotter this year with occasional torrential rain: weather agency
-
5
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss increasing nuclear war deterrence
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 23 new virus cases, concerns linger over Itaewon-linked infections
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 25 new virus cases, total at 11,190
-
4
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
5
S. Korea reports 25 new virus cases, total at 11,190