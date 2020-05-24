Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon to meet ruling, opposition party leaders Thursday

SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will have a luncheon meeting with the new floor leaders of South Korea's ruling and main opposition parties this week, a Cheong Wa Dae official announced Sunday.

Moon has invited Kim Tae-nyeon, floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, and his United Future Party counterpart, Joo Ho-young, to the meeting slated for Thursday, according to Kang Gi-jung, senior presidential secretary for political affairs.

The meeting will take place at Cheong Wa Dae as the new National Assembly is scheduled to open Saturday.

