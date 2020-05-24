(LEAD) Moon to meet ruling, opposition party leaders Thursday
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will have a luncheon meeting with the new floor leaders of South Korea's ruling and main opposition parties this week, a Cheong Wa Dae official announced Sunday, with the new National Assembly scheduled to open a week later.
Moon has invited Kim Tae-nyeon, floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party, and his United Future Party counterpart, Joo Ho-young, to the Cheong Wa Dae session slated for Thursday, according to Kang Gi-jung, senior presidential secretary for political affairs.
Newly elected lawmakers are scheduled to begin their four-year terms Saturday.
No specific agenda items will be set formally in advance for the session, Kang said, adding they are expected to have dialogue in a "candid" manner on state affairs, including the employment and industrial crises from the new coronavirus.
The secretary said Cheong Wa Dae would continue efforts for the "systemization of cooperative politics."
The president, meanwhile, is preparing to deliver a speech at the parliament early next month, according to presidential officials.
