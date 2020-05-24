Gov't to require clubs, bars to keep QR code-based customer log
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The government unveiled a plan Sunday to require high-risk entertainment establishments like clubs and bars to keep a quick response (QR) code-based customer register, starting next month, as a measure to better track down potential coronavirus-infected patients.
The decision was made after the submission of false personal information by infected people -- including the latest case of a cram school teacher in Incheon, west of Seoul -- led to COVID-19 infections, officials said.
"Over the course of tracking down patients linked to the Itaewon clubs, the government experienced difficulties because many of them made false statements about their personal details in the visitor logs," Health Minister Park Neung-hoo told a press briefing.
"We have decided to adopt an electronic register using QR codes so as to collect accurate data on visitors and operate a swift quarantine system," he said.
Places like clubs, karaoke bars and "hunting pocha," or casual diners that cater to customers looking for blind dates, must use the QR scanning system in running their business.
Other establishments exposed to high infection risks will also be recommended to adopt the system.
The QR code register will only be used when the infectious disease alert level is raised to "serious" or "cautionary." The government will test-run the system until mid-June before its official launch.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
3
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
4
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
5
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
-
1
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
2
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
3
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
4
(LEAD) April air passengers fall to lowest level since 1997
-
5
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss increasing nuclear war deterrence
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 25 new virus cases, total at 11,190
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 23 new virus cases, concerns linger over Itaewon-linked infections
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss increasing nuclear war deterrence
-
5
S. Korea reports 25 new virus cases, total at 11,190