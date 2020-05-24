BTS' "Fake Love" tops 700 mln YouTube views
All Headlines 20:04 May 24, 2020
SEOUL, May 24 (Yonhap) -- The music video of K-pop boy band BTS' "Fake Love" has drawn more than 700 million clicks on YouTube, the band's management agency said Sunday.
The lead track of BTS' 2018 release "Love Yourself: Tear" surpassed the 700 million mark at around 6 p.m., according to Big Hit Entertainment.
This is the group's third music video to hit this number of views on the global video-streaming site, after "DNA" and "Boy With Luv."
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
2
BTS' Suga releases new mixtape 'D-2'
-
3
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
4
BTS Suga's new mixtape 'D-2' tops global iTunes charts
-
5
S. Korea eyes mobile entry logs to track, contain possible infections
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Capital area sees resurgence in COVID-19 cases following club, hospital infections
-
2
Five more foreigners deported for breaching self-isolation rules
-
3
S. Korea to provide 10,000 masks to Native American veterans
-
4
(LEAD) April air passengers fall to lowest level since 1997
-
5
(5th LD) New club-linked infections spook capital area, partially disrupt school reopening
-
1
(LEAD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss increasing nuclear war deterrence
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea reports 25 new virus cases, total at 11,190
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea reports 23 new virus cases, concerns linger over Itaewon-linked infections
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. leader presides over key party meeting to discuss increasing nuclear war deterrence
-
5
S. Korea reports 25 new virus cases, total at 11,190