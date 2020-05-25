Korean-language dailies

-- Allegations over justice council must be solved, movement for comfort women should be continued (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Fraudulent regulatory filing becomes chronic disease for nonprofit organizations (Kookmin Daily)

-- Kim Jong-un hints at nuclear provocation to Trump (Donga llbo)

-- Mayors fail to carry out campaign pledges (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Modern people burden themselves with 'I can do it' spirit (Segye Times)

-- Thousands of Hong Kongers take to streets, claim 'Chinese Communists Party should end' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Hong Kong becomes 'detonator' amid U.S.-China Cold War (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 21st National Assembly shall answer to protesters' call for gender equality (Hankyoreh)

-- With only 275 doctors available for infectious diseases, things get tough for COVID-19 troops (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Real-name financial system to hinder development of facial recognition, blockchain technologies (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Huawei gets desperate, calls for help from Samsung, SK hynix (Korea Economic Daily)

