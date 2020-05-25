Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 25 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 25.
Korean-language dailies
-- Allegations over justice council must be solved, movement for comfort women should be continued (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Fraudulent regulatory filing becomes chronic disease for nonprofit organizations (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kim Jong-un hints at nuclear provocation to Trump (Donga llbo)
-- Mayors fail to carry out campaign pledges (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Modern people burden themselves with 'I can do it' spirit (Segye Times)
-- Thousands of Hong Kongers take to streets, claim 'Chinese Communists Party should end' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Hong Kong becomes 'detonator' amid U.S.-China Cold War (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 21st National Assembly shall answer to protesters' call for gender equality (Hankyoreh)
-- With only 275 doctors available for infectious diseases, things get tough for COVID-19 troops (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Real-name financial system to hinder development of facial recognition, blockchain technologies (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Huawei gets desperate, calls for help from Samsung, SK hynix (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Kim discusses bolstering 'nuclear war deterrence' (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- NK eyes stronger nuclear deterrent (Korea Herald)
-- N. Korean leader discusses nuclear war deterrence (Korea Times)
