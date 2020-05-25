(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 25)

The ruling party's hesitation to act against Yoon may be in deference to the movement's legacy. The survivors, Yoon and the council together have achieved much for the surviving victims of wartime sex slavery in the past near three decades. The Wednesday rallies staged in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul have transformed into a larger peaceful civic women's rights movement. But the party's reluctance however may well be an admission of insufficient screening of proportional representation seat candidates ― even if they were done by the former satellite party Civil Together ― for the April 15 general election.